New Report Gives Baltimore ‘F’ Grade For Family Living

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report released by Apartment List on the top cities for families in the U.S., gave Baltimore an F grade.

The “family-friendliness index” took four different factors into account: safety, housing affordability, education quality, and child friendliness.

Apartment List ranked Baltimore number 485 out of the 509 cities analyzed.

Baltimore received an F grade for education and safety, a B- for affordability, and a D for child friendliness.

Click here to see the full report.

