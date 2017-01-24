Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge Returns To Sarasota Middle Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year, the Orioles and Sarasota County Schools will team up to encourage physical fitness, healthy eating, and tobacco-free living among middle school-aged children through the Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge.

Launched last year in partnership with HealthFit Powered by Sarasota Memorial and SWAT (Students Working Against Tobacco), the program will expand in 2017 to include a greater focus on both nutrition and tobacco-free living, as well as more involvement from Orioles players, coaches, and alumni. The curriculum also will expand to Oak Park School, where faculty will adapt the curriculum for students with special needs.

The five-week Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge will be offered in 10 county schools for approximately 4,000 students in grades six through eight. Students will participate in a variety of health and fitness challenges, including exercises to build endurance, strength, flexibility, speed, and balance. The schools’ physical education teachers will present the challenge curriculum during regular school hours.

The Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge is part of Sarasota 365, a host of initiatives through which the Baltimore Orioles and OriolesREACH demonstrate the ballclub’s year-round engagement with the Greater Sarasota community.