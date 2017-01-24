Orioles Ryan Flaherty Talks Off Season, FanFest And More

The Orioles utiltyman Ryan Flaherty joined Scott and Jeremy to preview this season and talk about what he’s been up to in the off season.

Flaherty agreed to terms with the Orioles on a one-year deal for next season worth $1.8 million. The super utiltyman said, “I’m happy to be back again for sure.”

As he has been over the course of his five years with the Orioles, Flaherty was a valuable player off the bench for the Orioles in 2016, playing six different positions, not included a mop-up pitching appearance.

Flaherty laughed it off saying, “if you’re a bench guy, you try to think along with the manager. About the eighth inning he walked down to me, and I knew the second he walked down he was going to ask me…I was excited to get out there, until I actually got out there and saw how small the strike zone was. It was a fun experience.”

Flaherty will be at the Orioles FanFest this weekend. “It means baseball’s close and I think everyone’s excited for that,” he says.