COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

Orioles Ryan Flaherty Talks Off Season, FanFest And More

January 24, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Ryan Flaherty

The Orioles utiltyman Ryan Flaherty joined Scott and Jeremy to preview this season and talk about what he’s been up to in the off season.

Flaherty agreed to terms with the Orioles on a one-year deal for next season worth $1.8 million. The super utiltyman said, “I’m happy to be back again for sure.”

As he has been over the course of his five years with the Orioles, Flaherty was a valuable player off the bench for the Orioles in 2016, playing six different positions, not included a mop-up pitching appearance.

Flaherty laughed it off saying, “if you’re a bench guy, you try to think along with the manager. About the eighth inning he walked down to me, and I knew the second he walked down he was going to ask me…I was excited to get out there, until I actually got out there and saw how small the strike zone was. It was a fun experience.”

Flaherty will be at the Orioles FanFest this weekend. “It means baseball’s close and I think everyone’s excited for that,” he says.
More from The Scott Garceau Show With Jeremy Conn
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia