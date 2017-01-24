Police Investigate Possible Murder-Suicide, Woman Missing From Work Over A Week

PARKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man and woman were found dead in their Baltimore County home after the woman was reported missing from work for over a week.

Police say 49-year-old Dawn Longo Rowe and her husband, 56-year-old Lyttelton Wadell Rowe were both found Monday afternoon. Police say each person was found with a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman’s co-workers became concerned when she hadn’t shown up for work and they were unable to contact her by phone. Officers were then sent to the 1000 block of Dairy Road in Parkton to check on the woman’s well-being when they found the couple.

Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.

