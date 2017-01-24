Police Search For ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect In School Bus Stop Shooting

BALTIIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has released a photo of an armed and dangerous suspect who is wanted for a shooting at a school bus stop Tuesday morning.

Police say 42-year-old Roland Eugene Simms is a suspect in a domestic related shooting at a school bus stop in Oxon Hill.

Simms has fixed address, and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, police say you should not approach him. Immediately call 911.

