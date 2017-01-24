Rising Sea Levels Threaten Md. Coastlines

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new warning that rising waters in the Chesapeake could threaten Maryland’s coastline in just a few decades. On Tuesday, a new report says it could be worse than people first imagined.

NOAA believes sea levels could increase by as much as 8 feet within 8 decades. That may not seem like a lot, but 6 million Americans, including Marylanders, could be displaced.

The report says the northeast has a high risk. Prominently displayed on the front page was Ocean City, Maryland.

At best, levels could rise by a foot, but the worst case scenario means levels could creep upwards of 8 feet by the year 2100.

Groups like Environment Maryland have lobbied the governor to take action now.

“And specifically in Maryland, a sixth of Marylanders live on the coast, so it’s a huge deal in Maryland and in general, nationwide,” said campaign organizer for Environment Maryland, Andrea Anderson.

An Annapolis parking lot has flooded multiple times because the water is almost on the same level as dry land. Maryland has more than 3,000 miles of tidal shoreline and experts say that puts the state at risk.

It’s a problem the Fleet Reserve Club has had to deal with time and time again. And it’s forced them to shut down in the past.

NOAA’s new report is even worse than what was predicted just five years ago. A problem some advocates blame on global warming.

“We do look into the research and right now we’re seeing that this isn’t just a temporary thing, this is something that could have huge ramifications down the road,” said Anderson.

NOAA completed the report so it could give cities and states in the cross-hairs information they may need to prepare for the worst case scenario.

