Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Weapons Possession

Prosecutors said a search of his home found a Mini Draco AR-IS assault weapon and a Glock 21 handgun.

Authorities have said the handgun was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach, California, police vehicle.

Soulja Boy is best known for his 2007 hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and for his recent appearances on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop.”

Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were not immediately successful and there is no information on whether he has an attorney.