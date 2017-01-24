Stronger Social Media Guidelines for FCPS System Following Tweet

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Stronger social media guidelines are put in place in the Frederick County School system after a school employee was fired for a tweet.

Earlier this month Katie Nash, who ran the school district’s twitter account, was fired. The school board did not approve of her response to a student tweet with a misspelling in it.

All new school employees will get mandatory training that addresses social media. Mocking, disrespectful, rude of dismissive messages will not be allowed.

