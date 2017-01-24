COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

The Hard Truth With Ed Norris: David Simon Of ‘The Wire’ Talks Crime, Police & More

January 24, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Crime in America, David Simon, Ed Norris, police officer, The Hard Truth

This week on The Hard Truth with Ed Norris, journalist, author and television producer David Simon, most famous for being the creator of ‘The Wire,’ joins the show.

Simon stopped by for a somewhat controversial conversation on the rising crime rate in America, “The Ferguson Effect,” the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

Simon and Norris talk about policing in and around Baltimore and what has changed in the past few years.

Norris and Simon discuss solid training, good investigating and the ability to be proactive versus reactive making all the difference.

“The police have slowed down their response on the street, meanwhile, the back end, they can’t solve a crime to save their lives. This is one of the worst clearance rates in the history of the Baltimore department,” says Simon. Norris commented, “guys are retiring because they don’t want to be here anymore. Rookies are being trained by guys with just three years on the job.”

Simon also discusses his newest television project ‘The Duece’ which is due out this summer.

"Get the no nonsense truth about current events, local issues and more with Ed Norris. Tune in to the podcast here." 

 

