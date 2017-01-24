Trump Takes Executive Action Advancing Oil Pipelines

COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: WJZ’s Black History Oratory Content – How Students Can Participate

January 24, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: president donald trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump took executive action to advance construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

The president signed the orders at the White House late Tuesday morning.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota Access pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites. The pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, declaring it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal. The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needed to approve the pipeline because it crossed U.S. border.

The person with knowledge of the decisions insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to confirm the moves ahead of a formal announcement.

(TM and  Copyright 2017  CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and  Copyright 2017  CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

