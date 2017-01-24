Two Ravens Added to Pro Bowl Roster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The beard is heading back to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens announced yesterday that Safety Eric Weddle has been added to the AFC roster after New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was made unavailable. McCourty is playing in the Super Bowl the following week.

The veteran safety was initially a second alternate to the position. But after McCourty became unavailable and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry withdrew, Weddle was added.

Team effort. Thanks to everyone. Weddle clan is pumped! Disney world watch out. https://t.co/POKsVOfry9 — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 23, 2017

This will be his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, Ravens Center Jeremy Zuttah has also been added to the annual all-star game. Zuttah is replacing Pittsburgh Steelers star Maurkice Pouncey, who dropped out of the game.

This will be Zuttah’s first Pro Bowl in his nine year career.

Kicker Justin Tucker, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and long snapper Morgan Cox are also on the AFC team for the Pro Bowl. Guard Marshall Yanda and linebacker C.J. Mosley were originally selected but both withdrew due to injury.

The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday, January 29th in Orlando, Florida.

