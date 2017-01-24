UMD Professor Building Network For ‘Inevitably Fired’ Govt. Scientists

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A University of Maryland professor is building a network of scientists to help government scientists who will “inevitably” be “fired for simply doing and talking about science.”

Jen Golbeck sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon about the project.

I'm building a network of scientists to help government scientists & sci communicators who inevitably will be fired https://t.co/MruHqKcMgn pic.twitter.com/jdlLXWnpbK — Jen Golbeck (@jengolbeck) January 24, 2017

The link Golbeck tweeted out said the following:

“Scientists and science communicators in the US government are inevitably going to be fired for simply doing and talking about science. I’m assembling a network of scientists who will help them find new jobs when that happens.”

