Video Released, Reward Offered For Gas Station Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department has released surveillance video of a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint back in December.

The robbery happened just before 10:15 p.m., on December 29, at the Exxon gas station in the 4200 block of Montgomery Road in Ellicott City.

Police say the robber went into the store, took out a gun, and demanded cash.

The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, then the robber fled. No injuries were reported

Police also say a reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

