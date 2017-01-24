Watch: American Pharoah’s Filly Takes First Steps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Watch American Pharoah’s newborn filly take her first steps.

American Pharoah is the American Thoroughbred racehorse who won the American Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2015. In winning all four races, he became the first horse to win the “Grand Slam” of American horse racing.

Ahmed Zayat of Zayat Stables bred and owned American Pharoah throughout his racing career but sold breeding rights to the stud to Ashford Stud in Kentucky back in 2014. Before the announcement, offers for American Pharoah’s breeding rights reportedly exceeded $20 million.

American Pharoah’s first foal was born on January 3, 2017.

Watch her first steps below: