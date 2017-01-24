WEATHER BLOG: “Perfect Day” On Wednesday

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition

January 24, 2017 7:45 AM

The Nor’easter continues to churn just off the mid-Atlantic coast early today with the center of circulation off the coasts of Delaware and South Jersey. As the storm continues to pull away, conditions will continue to improve today.Other than an isolated shower early, we will deal with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid/upper 40s. A few peaks of sunshine will even be possible later this afternoon.

Wednesday looks like “the perfect” day… at least for late January! Highs will be well above average and in the mid 40s and sunshine will be abundant thanks to high pressure. It won’t last long though. Another front heads out way by Thursday and that cold front will help to unlock some colder & more seasonable air for the weekend

