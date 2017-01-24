Will Ben Roethlisberger Retire In The Near Future?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may not be returning to the NFL in 2017.

Two winters ago Pittsburgh’s season ended in the wild card game. Last January, it was the divisional round. On Sunday, it came to an end in the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.

Roethlisberger on the loss: “It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get this one for (chairman emeritus Dan) Rooney. I really wanted to do it for him, but we’ll evaluate.”

However, it sounds like Roethlisberger will be doing even more “evaluating” this off season. He recently told a local Pittsburgh sports station that he was considering retirement.

“I was talking to my wife about it last night and I’ve talked to my agent about it, coach about it, I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season, all those things.” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger said he’s not making any declarations just yet.