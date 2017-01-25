Baltimore Author Making Hometown Proud Winning Newbery Honor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore author is turning a big page in his career, after accepting a major award for his latest children’s book.

Adam Gidwitz’s latest book, “The Inquisitor’s Tale,” just came out in September, but has made a huge impression already.

“There had been a little bit of talk that my book could win one of the stickers,” said Gidwitz. “One of the medals.”

Gidwitz received a Newbery Honor for the book, which focuses on three kids – kind of like middle-age superheroes.

“You hope that getting a shiny sticker on your book means that people who either weren’t going to pick it up or who had it on their shelf but hadn’t decided to read it yet are actually going to read the book,” said Gidwitz.

Six of those shiny stickers made their way onto brand new copies.

At the Park School of Baltimore, where Gidwitz graduated. there are faculty still beaming with pride.

“When you read Adam’s stories and when you think about the path he’s taken, his message is, ‘anything is possible,'” said Dan Paradis, head of Park School of Baltimore.

For students, he’s a role model, and one who was once in their shoes.

“I was in the principal’s office two or three times a week in middle school,” said Gidwitz. “That’s pretty much who I was. I had a lot of ideas, and I had a lot of opinions.”

Those days in the principal’s office have put his work on the New York Time’s Bestseller List, and into the hands of thousands of students.

Gidwitz hopes it connects with kids in Baltimore and beyond.

“I want kids to love reading. Reading is the most essential element to having a successful and joyful life,” Gidwitz said.

Gidwitz will be back in Baltimore in April to talk to students at the Park School.

His other books include: “A Tale Dark and Grimm” and “In A Glass Grimmly.”

