Baltimore PD Seeks Help To ID Royal Farms Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released a photo of a man they say robbed a Royal Farms Store, and is asking the public to help them identify him.

The robbery happened on January 24, at the Royal Farms Store located in the 1100 block of W. 41st Street.

Police say the suspect went up the cashier and asked for 20 packs of cigarettes, but while the cashier was ringing up the cigarettes, he grabbed them and fled from the store on foot.

The cashier chased after the robber, and the suspect implied he had a gun.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.

