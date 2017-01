BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are working to put out flames at a building in east Baltimore.

Officials say they got the call about the fire near Biddle St. and Collington, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Baltimore City Fire Department is on scene and working to get the blaze under control.

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

