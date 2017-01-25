MTA Gives You The Chance To Ride With Joe Flacco

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new addition to the fleet of MTA buses brings a big name along on the trip with many riders.

The image of Joe Flacco on five of the buses is part of the transformation of the Baltimore bus system, which is used by 250,000 people a day.

There are 12 new color coded high frequency lines and new suburb-to-suburb routes.

It’s a new look for MTA.

“We’re making big changes to the Baltimore bus system, and we want to make sure everybody knows about it,” said MTA spokesman Paul Comfort. “We got Joe Flacco, our Super Bowl winning quarterback to come out and be our celebrity endorser…It’s going to be awesome.”

So the next you time you take an MTA bus, Joe Flacco might be along for the ride with you.

