Many Questions Remain Unanswered in 3-Year-Old’s Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore mother wants to know why her 3-year-old son was beaten so badly. The child died days later and it’s now sparked a serious investigation.

Adrianne Blake could barely talk Wednesday because she wants to know what happened to her 3-year-old son.

Police are actively investigating but have yet to name a suspect.

Blake’s final memories of her 3-year-old son Cameron are him being hooked up to a breathing tube – battling through bruises and internal bleeding.

“I never thought I’d have to hold my son while he died,” said Blake.

An alleged case of child abuse now has Baltimore County Police investigating.

“I want answers, I want to know why this was allowed to happen,” she said.

Last Thursday, police responded to a home along Glenwood Road in Essex for a 3-year-old boy in cardiac arrest. But Cameron’s condition was so critical, they quickly realize it’s something more.

“These are physical abuse injuries we’re talking about,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Elise Armacost.

The family says 3-year-old Cameron was eventually taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where his condition continued to get worse.

“This case elevated to a criminal investigation shortly there after,” said Armacost.

On Tuesday morning, Cameron died. His mother Adrianne is now dealing with the unimaginable.

“Cameron’s last night in the world I slept with him, in his bed,” said Blake. “No mother should ever have to bury their child.”

Police are saying little at this time other than it’s an active child abuse investigation and no suspect has been identified.

“Someone beat him to death, literally,” said Blake.

A 3-year-old boy known for his smile and hugs, is gone just weeks into the new year.

Police say they’re waiting for autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office to see whether or not Cameron’s death will be ruled a homicide.

A Go-Fund-Me page has now been created for 3-year-old Cameron.

