MARC Train Camden Line Suspended After Pedestrian Hit And Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – MTA officials have suspended the Camden Line of the MARC train until further notice after a pedestrian is struck and killed by a CSX train near Riverdale.

Passengers traveling between Baltimore and Washington are advised to use the Penn line or Metro subway to Greenbelt to connect to the Camden line.

Officials say Southbound Camden trains will terminate at Greenbelt station for passengers to off load and catch Metro. Authorities are warning passengers to expect delays.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as it comes into our newsroom.

Click here for the latest information on this morning’s MARC train delays.

