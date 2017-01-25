New Twitter Account Claims To Be NPS ‘Resistance Team’

January 25, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, National Park Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, there have been multiple run-ins between his administration and the National Park Service.

First, the NPS was forced to shut down its Twitter activity temporarily after retweeting two tweets — one about the attendance of Trump’s inauguration and the other about the disappearance of some pages on WhiteHouse.gov.

On Saturday morning, the @NatlParkService account tweeted: “We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you”

This week, after Trump’s administration instituted what it described as a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, Badlands National Park in South Dakota tweeted numerous scientific facts about climate change that were later deleted.

Now, a new Twitter account has popped up: @AltNatParkSer. In its bio, it describes the account as “The Unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of U.S. National Park Service. Not taxpayer subsidised! Come for rugged scenery, fossil beds, 89 million acres of landscape.”

A pinned tweet on the account says: “Can’t wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you’ll never take our free time!”

The account has reposted the deleted Badlands National Park tweets, and posted about the Scientists March on Washington.

