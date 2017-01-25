Police Investigate Wednesday Night Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Highlandtown Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Conkling Street, where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who police say appeared to be in his 20’s, was transported to John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

