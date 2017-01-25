Police: Man Robbed Dunkin Donuts, 7-11 In Same Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released photos of a man they say robbed a Dunkin Donuts and 7-Eleven, and who tried to rob a Michaels store within hours of each other.

Police were first called at 7:21 p.m. on January 24, about an attempted robbery at the Michaels located in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Blvd. in Hanover.

An employee told officers that a man went up to the register, before taking out a knife and demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot without taking anything.

About an hour and a half later, police were called about a robbery at the Dunkin Donuts in the 1300 block of Ashton Rd. in Hanover.

Police were told a man fitting the description of the one who tried to rob Michaels went into the store, implied he had a gun, before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, two hours later, police were called for the third time that night about a robbery. This time, it was at the 7-11 in the 500 block of Donaldson Ave. in Severn.

The suspect fit the description of the previous two robberies that night. The suspect implied he had a gun, before robbing the store.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook