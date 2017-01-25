WJZ BREAKING: Mary Tyler Moore Dead At Age 80 Read More

Police: Victim Crashes After Being Shot

January 25, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police believes a man was shot and killed while driving a vehicle in east Baltimore Wednesday.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Patterson Park Avenue and Preston Street, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body.

Investigators believe the man was driving a Honda Accord in the 2200 block of East Preston Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim’s vehicle then struck a Dodge pickup truck.

The victim died at an area hospital. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with none life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

