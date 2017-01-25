Prosecutors Bring New Charges in Missing-Neighbor Case

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors are bringing more charges against a western Maryland man accused of stealing his neighbor’s money to pressure him into revealing her whereabouts.
Washington County Deputy State’s Attorney Joe Michael told a Hagerstown judge Wednesday that 67-year-old Jerry Petry could get his $500,000 bail reduced if he directs investigators to Laurie Hendershot’s body.
Prosecutors call the Hancock man a “person of interest” in the disappearance last summer of his 54-year-old neighbor. He was charged in September with forging her signature to steal about $4,000 from her bank account.
The new charges are nine firearm-related offenses. Michael says investigators found three handguns, a shotgun and a rifle — all belonging to Hendershot — buried on Petry’s property.
Assistant Public Defender Alex Hutt declined to comment on the case.
