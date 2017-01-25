WJZ COMPLETE COVERAGE: Mary Tyler Moore Dead At Age 80 Read More

Prosecutors Bring New Charges in Missing-Neighbor Case

January 25, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Hagerstown, Missing Neighbor, Washington COuty

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors are bringing more charges against a western Maryland man accused of stealing his neighbor’s money to pressure him into revealing her whereabouts.

Washington County Deputy State’s Attorney Joe Michael told a Hagerstown judge Wednesday that 67-year-old Jerry Petry could get his $500,000 bail reduced if he directs investigators to Laurie Hendershot’s body.

Prosecutors call the Hancock man a “person of interest” in the disappearance last summer of his 54-year-old neighbor. He was charged in September with forging her signature to steal about $4,000 from her bank account.

The new charges are nine firearm-related offenses. Michael says investigators found three handguns, a shotgun and a rifle — all belonging to Hendershot — buried on Petry’s property.

Assistant Public Defender Alex Hutt declined to comment on the case.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

