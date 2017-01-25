Ravens Quarterback To Promote Hogan’s BaltimoreLink Bus Plan

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is promoting Gov. Larry Hogan’s BaltimoreLink bus plan.

Flacco is scheduled to team up with state transportation officials on Wednesday in Baltimore to unveil “Flacco Buses.” They will have bus wraps featuring the quarterback.

Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn is scheduled to attend, as well as Maryland Transit Administrator and CEO Paul Comfort.

BaltimoreLink is an overhaul of the transit system in the city and the greater Baltimore region. The name was developed to underscore a redesigned network to provide better connection between origins and destinations.

It’s aimed not only at changing the bus system, but also at connecting all of the different types of public transit under one name.

