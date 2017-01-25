Reaction to President’s Trump Deportation Promises

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The new executive orders have sparked even more fears amongst the local immigrant community. Meghan McCorkell has reaction to the new policies.

Some are wondering what the president’s immigration crackdown could mean for themselves and their families.

Raquel Ramirez was born in the United States but her parents were not.

“To have that thought of maybe coming home, being split up is really sad,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says her family has worked hard for years and have been trying to buy a house. Now she worries– with the president’s new policies– all that could disappear.

“It’s just really scary that all they’ve worked for is going to go to the trash,” she said.

Local groups– like Casa de Maryland are now organizing to fight back against possible deportations.

“We know in our community we’re going to continue to fight regardless of what’s happening,” said Lydia Walther-Rodriguez of Casa de Maryland.

The president is also taking a hard line on sanctuary cities that provide safe zones for undocumented immigrants.

A debate is underway in Howard County to declare sanctuary status and in Baltimore. An executive order prohibits police from asking about immigration status.

“We don’t walk around asking people where they’re from. That’s just not our policy,” said Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh.

However, City officials stress they don’t meet sanctuary status because the City doesn’t operate the jails and can’t make decision about cooperating with the feds.

“We call on our local officials to continue to support.. Because this is a time when we’re looking at you,” said Lydia.

As for Raquel Ramirez she worries about the future and wonders what that means for her family.

“It’s only been less than a week and he still has three or four years to go,” said Ramirez.

Officials say while Baltimore is not officially a sanctuary city, it is a welcoming city for immigrants.

The White House has still not announced what it plans to do about “deferred action for childhood arrivals”— or DACA.

More than 750,000 young immigrants are part of the program.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook