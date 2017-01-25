Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus Officially Coming To Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travis Pastrana is finally able to make his dream a reality, as Nitro Circus is coming to his hometown of Annapolis in July.

The event coming to Annapolis had been in doubt after a neighborhood association near the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium vote unanimously against having the.

They were worried about a number of issues the show would bring, specifically the noise level.

According to the city of Annapolis, Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides called a meeting between Ward Two Alderman Fred Paone, and Pastrana and members of Nitro Circus to see what could be done to bring the show to Annapolis.

“After walking door to door with Travis Pastrana and listening to the community, specifically those most impacted by the event, I can say the response was overwhelmingly in support of the July event,” Mayor Pantelides said in a release from the city. “For that reason, I continue to stand behind Nitro Circus coming to Annapolis.”

“I appreciate the city’s support of our event and I want to thank the local community for their ongoing encouragement,” Pastrana said. “This performance is about being able to bring something that I am very proud of to my hometown. I hope everyone enjoys the show as much as I will enjoy performing.”

Additional information on the event and its schedule will be released at a later time.

