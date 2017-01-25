WJZ BREAKING: Mary Tyler Moore Dead At Age 80 Read More

Trump Calls Rep. Cummings; Sends Condolences To Staffer Injured In Fire

January 25, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Congressman Elijah Cummings, president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After expressing his desire to speak with President Donald Trump, Rep. Elijah Cummings got a call from the newly sworn-in commander-in-chief.

During their call, Trump sent his condolences to one of Cummings’ staffers who was injured and had six of her children killed in a house fire.

According to a spokesperson for Cummings, the two spoke after Cummings made an appeal on a morning TV show about wanting to meet with Trump.

Not long after that interview, Trump called Cummings.

The phone call lasted about four minutes, with Rep. Cummings telling Trump the two of them have more in common than they have differences.

Also during the call, the spokesperson for Cummings said Trump expressed his condolences for Katie Malone, a staffer for Cummings who lost six of her nine children in a house fire.

RELATED: Mom Injured In Deadly House Fire Released From Hospital

Malone was just recently released from the hospital.

