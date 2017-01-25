Updated List Of Ravens Participating In Pro Bowl 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have five Pro Bowlers in Orlando for the annual all-star game, along with future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as a coach.

Kicker Justin Tucker

The most consistent kicker in the NFL. He leads the NFL in field goals made, tied the league record for most field goals of 50-plus yards in a single season and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk earned his first Pro Bowl invite since being chosen by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL draft. He has said, “the first time I’m going to the Pro Bowl, I want it to be on my own schedule and because of what I did.” Well, he did it.

Safety Eric Weddle

The veteran safety was finally added to the roster to replace Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Center Jeremy Zuttah

Zuttah was added to the roster last week, giving the Ravens seven selections for this year’s game.

Long snapper Morgan Cox

Tucker has another member of “The Wolfpack” joining him at the Pro Bowl. This marks Cox’s second-straight Pro Bowl nod.

Guard Marshal Yanda and linebacker C.J. Mosley were both selected, but will not play due to injuries.

You can watch the annual match up on Sunday at 8 p.m.