Updated List Of Ravens Participating In Pro Bowl 2017

January 25, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Eric Weddle, Justin Tucker, NFL, Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have five Pro Bowlers in Orlando for the annual all-star game, along with future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as a coach.

Kicker Justin Tucker 

The most consistent kicker in the NFL. He leads the NFL in field goals made, tied the league record for most field goals of 50-plus yards in a single season and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk earned his first Pro Bowl invite since being chosen by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL draft.  He has said, “the first time I’m going to the Pro Bowl, I want it to be on my own schedule and because of what I did.” Well, he did it.

Safety Eric Weddle

The veteran safety was finally added to the roster to replace Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Center Jeremy Zuttah 

Zuttah was added to the roster last week, giving the Ravens seven selections for this year’s game.

Long snapper Morgan Cox

Tucker has another member of “The Wolfpack” joining him at the Pro Bowl. This marks Cox’s second-straight Pro Bowl nod.

Guard Marshal Yanda and linebacker C.J. Mosley were both selected, but will not play due to injuries.

You can watch the annual match up on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia