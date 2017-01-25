VIDEO: Large Smoke Plumes Seen After Cars Catch Fire Following Wreck

January 25, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: fatal wreck, Frederick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers are being told to avoid I-70 westbound in Frederick while crews clean up and investigate after a fiery fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the wreck happened at about 9 a.m. on I-70, near the 270 northbound ramp, causing multiple vehicles to catch fire.

Maryland State Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash, and two others were taken to a local hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that there was a chain reaction wreck involving an SUV and three dump trucks that were traveling westbound on I-70.

State Police Lt. Wayne Wachsmuth tells The Frederick News-Post that two dump trucks and a passenger car had stopped to allow a motorcade from Washington, D.C. to pass, and a third dump truck rear-ended the car.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, while two of the dump truck drivers were taken to a Frederick hospital. The victims have not yet been identified.

State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo says the motorcade was headed to West Virginia, she didn’t know who was in the motorcade.

 

Authorities are still investigating, and say westbound lanes on I-70 near the I-270 northbound ramp will remain closed as their investigation into the crash continues.

(TM and  Copyright 2017  CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and  Copyright 2017  CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

