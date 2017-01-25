VIDEO: Large Smoke Plumes Seen After Cars Catch Fire Following Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers are being told to avoid I-70 westbound in Frederick while crews clean up and investigate after a fiery fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the wreck happened at about 9 a.m. on I-70, near the 270 northbound ramp, causing multiple vehicles to catch fire.

Maryland State Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash, and two others were taken to a local hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that there was a chain reaction wreck involving an SUV and three dump trucks that were traveling westbound on I-70.

State Police Lt. Wayne Wachsmuth tells The Frederick News-Post that two dump trucks and a passenger car had stopped to allow a motorcade from Washington, D.C. to pass, and a third dump truck rear-ended the car.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, while two of the dump truck drivers were taken to a Frederick hospital. The victims have not yet been identified.

State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo says the motorcade was headed to West Virginia, she didn’t know who was in the motorcade.

Rt.70 Westbound is closed due to accident by the 70/15/340 interchange. Expected to be closed for sometime. Please avoid area. 684 pic.twitter.com/cyotUEFSa2 — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) January 25, 2017

Authorities are still investigating, and say westbound lanes on I-70 near the I-270 northbound ramp will remain closed as their investigation into the crash continues.

