Weather Blog: Big Sun, Mild Temps Today

January 25, 2017 8:17 AM

Hi Everyone!

OK everyone, we are going to bust out into some big sun today! Big sun, with little wind, and mild temps. That will be good for the soul. I know the cloudy days are getting on peoples nerves but when you look at your car thermometer would you rather it say 51°, or 21°? Mild this time of the year usually means clouds. We have discussed this before but it is always a good reminder of the give, and take, in the world of science.

We are going to see another mild day tomorrow but it will be windy, again, behind some showers tonight. (Which by the way will be gone by tomorrow morning). Warmer tomorrow but the wind will temper the daytime high so this is the afternoon to get out and find ya some “me time.”

As we move into the weeks end, and weekend, we will see temps move back into the low to mid 40’s. A chill down but just to “seasonal” temps. Still no real shot of WINTER in the extended outlook.

Speaking of which I want you to note the normal daytime high is now UP to 42° from the 41° we have been seeing the past 2 weeks. The long slow walk toward Spring HAS begun. slowly but surely the daytime high will keep moving up. Slowly, but surely.

Enjoy the day everyone! We deserve it.

MB!

