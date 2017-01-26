WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

Boat Driver Charged In Boy’s August Death

January 26, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Boating Accident

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Authorities have charged a New Jersey man who was operating a pontoon rental boat when a 9-year-old boy fell overboard and died over the summer.

Maryland Natural Resource Police said in a news release that 26-year-old Dustin D. Healey of Freehold, New Jersey, was issued a criminal summons on charges of negligent operation in connection with the boy’s death.

The charge comes a week after the owner of rental company Ocean City Watersports was also charged with negligence, among other counts.

On Aug. 18, officials say Kadin Frederick, of Howell, New Jersey, was pulled into the propeller after falling from the bow into Sinepuxent Bay. It’s illegal to ride on the bow and officials say Frederick was not wearing a life jacket.

It’s unclear whether Healey has an attorney.

