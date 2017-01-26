Cleveland Indians Will Host 2019 All-Star Game

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Until 7 PM For Most Of Maryland

January 26, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: 2019, All Star Game, Cleveland Indians

 

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field.

The team will hold a news conference on Friday to formally announce the event last held in Cleveland in 1997, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made.

The city also hosted the game in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981 at Municipal Stadium, which was torn down in the 1990s. In ’97, Indians catcher Sandy Alomar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and was selected Most Valuable Player.

Cleveland.com first reported the game coming to Cleveland. The Indians will be the first AL host since Minnesota in 2014. The All-Stars will be in Miami this year and Washington, D.C., in 2018.

The AL champion Indians have made significant changes to their downtown ballpark since last hosting the All-Star game. Thousands of seats have been removed and the club has created better viewing for fans with the installation of open social areas and bar rails.

