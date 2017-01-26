CuteAnimalTweetOff Is The Contest America Needs Right Now

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, especially when it involved several of America’s zoos tweeting pictures of their most adorable animals.
It appears as if the great #CuteAnimalTweetOff began locally, with a tweet about a gray seal pup from the National Zoo.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
The Virginia Zoo responded with their own adorable pic.
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb
— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
Then other zoos got involved, including the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, tweeting their own adorable photos and videos for consideration. See a sampling below:
All kid-ding aside, this #cuteanimaltweetoff is a fiercely adorable competition! pic.twitter.com/YkRugia2Js
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017
.@sandiegozoo @PhoenixZoo Reptiles = #underatedcuteness gold. #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/fxarhgDo3O
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017
Does anyone object to tiny owls as the unofficial mascot for the #cuteanimaltweetoff? pic.twitter.com/SqKDT9u5k2
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017
@VAAquarium @phillyzoo @ZooATL @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill Ahem, the world's smallest deer checking in for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. #pudu pic.twitter.com/b4sZbQTz56
— Queens Zoo (@thequeenszoo) January 25, 2017
@phillyzoo @ZooATL @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami @NationalZoo #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/pHxS35AVEh
— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @ZooATL @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami #cuteanimaltweetoff? Bam: an oldie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/6kjrTXG9dl
— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 25, 2017
DID SOMEBODY SAY #CUTEANIMALTWEETOFF pic.twitter.com/9jiijLsR9A
— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017
"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI
— Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017
How do we win this #cuteanimaltweetoff because we all know "if you ain't first you're last"- Ricky Bobby – @MananaZoo pic.twitter.com/E5Bgsa4ndz
— San Antonio Zoo (@SanAntonioZoo) January 26, 2017
I hear someone started a party without me #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/xwuyPb7KZG
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017
"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟
*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017
Ok so there have been some great pictures in the #cuteanimaltweetoff but lets be real here! Nico is the cutest! pic.twitter.com/nZ9uOoasvH
— buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 26, 2017
Of course, this little hatchling named Butter Pecan is pretty hard to compete with! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/KeU6qL91rb
— Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) January 26, 2017
Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381
— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017
We see your #CuteAnimalTweetOff and raise you a #LionCub! pic.twitter.com/lJizi4TNwA
— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017
#CuteAnimalTweetOff throwback to the cutest cloudy bellies! #cloudedleopards #savingspecies #endangered pic.twitter.com/ksxX5vH4t1
— Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) January 25, 2017
Our river #otters don't want to be left out of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/9WfXmsEtCt
— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017
Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A
— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017
@ZooATL @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami *mic drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/go8i7gWAAF
— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 25, 2017
@phillyzoo @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami Who's this "mic" fella? pic.twitter.com/gHI0IAqqtI
— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
