#CuteAnimalTweetOff Is The Contest America Needs Right Now

January 26, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Maryland Zoo, Smithsonian's National Zoo, Twitter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, especially when it involved several of America’s zoos tweeting pictures of their most adorable animals.

It appears as if the great #CuteAnimalTweetOff began locally, with a tweet about a gray seal pup from the National Zoo.

The Virginia Zoo responded with their own adorable pic.

Then other zoos got involved, including the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, tweeting their own adorable photos and videos for consideration. See a sampling below:

