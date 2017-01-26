CuteAnimalTweetOff Is The Contest America Needs Right Now

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, especially when it involved several of America’s zoos tweeting pictures of their most adorable animals.

It appears as if the great #CuteAnimalTweetOff began locally, with a tweet about a gray seal pup from the National Zoo.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The Virginia Zoo responded with their own adorable pic.

Then other zoos got involved, including the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, tweeting their own adorable photos and videos for consideration. See a sampling below:

All kid-ding aside, this #cuteanimaltweetoff is a fiercely adorable competition! pic.twitter.com/YkRugia2Js — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017

Does anyone object to tiny owls as the unofficial mascot for the #cuteanimaltweetoff? pic.twitter.com/SqKDT9u5k2 — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017

How do we win this #cuteanimaltweetoff because we all know "if you ain't first you're last"- Ricky Bobby – @MananaZoo pic.twitter.com/E5Bgsa4ndz — San Antonio Zoo (@SanAntonioZoo) January 26, 2017

I hear someone started a party without me #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/xwuyPb7KZG — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017

"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟

*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017

Ok so there have been some great pictures in the #cuteanimaltweetoff but lets be real here! Nico is the cutest! pic.twitter.com/nZ9uOoasvH — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 26, 2017

Of course, this little hatchling named Butter Pecan is pretty hard to compete with! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/KeU6qL91rb — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) January 26, 2017

Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

Our river #otters don't want to be left out of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/9WfXmsEtCt — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

