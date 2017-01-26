Fire Destroys Home, Kills Dog In Harford Co.; Cause Under Investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Thursday afternoon that killed a family dog and destroyed a home in Harford County.

Fire crews were called just before 12:30 p.m., about a house fire in the 1200 block of Walters Mill Rd. in Forest Hill.

The owner managed to get out safely after hearing her smoke alarm go off, but fire officials report a dog was killed in the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about an hour, but say high winds led to the rapid spread of the flames, which led to the house being considered a complete loss.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company helped put out the fire, which is said to have started in the home’s kitchen.

There was an estimated $300,000 in damages as a result of the blaze.

