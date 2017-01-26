Iconic DC Restaurant Paints Over Cosby Mural, Solicits New Suggestions

WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

January 26, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Ben's Chili Bowl, Bill Cosby

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mural of Bill Cosby and former President Barack Obama that used to grace the side of the iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl in D.C. has been painted over.

“After five years of braving the elements, its time to refresh and repaint the mural,” the restaurant says on its website.

Some have called for the mural’s removal since sexual assault accusations against Cosby became more public in October 2014, following a set by comedian Hannibal Buress at a Philadelphia club featuring a joke about the allegations.

The restaurant is now asking the public for input on what to put in a new mural.

Cosby is still on the list of nominees that voters can choose from, along with names like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Marion Barry, the Obamas and Oprah.

You can vote HERE.

