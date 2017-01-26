Justin Tucker Nails 75-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice

January 26, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Justin Tucker, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Justin Tucker was all but perfect this year on field goals. Now he’s extending his reach.

The Ravens kicker showed off his boot at Pro Bowl practice Wednesday, kicking a 75-yard field goal through the uprights.

Tucker put the kick on social media. He was kicking off of a tee and had a bit of tailwind going his way, but the 75-yarder is still impressive. The longest field goal made in a game is 64-yards made by Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater. Tucker’s career-long is 61 yards, which he made back in 2013.

Tucker tied an NFL record this season with 10 kicks from 50 yards or beyond.
