Justin Tucker Nails 75-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Justin Tucker was all but perfect this year on field goals. Now he’s extending his reach.

The Ravens kicker showed off his boot at Pro Bowl practice Wednesday, kicking a 75-yard field goal through the uprights.

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

Tucker put the kick on social media. He was kicking off of a tee and had a bit of tailwind going his way, but the 75-yarder is still impressive. The longest field goal made in a game is 64-yards made by Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater. Tucker’s career-long is 61 yards, which he made back in 2013.

Tucker tied an NFL record this season with 10 kicks from 50 yards or beyond.

