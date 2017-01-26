WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Until 7 PM For Most Of Maryland

Maryland Mountain Counties Press Legislature For Jobs, State Funds

January 26, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: 2017 general assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s two westernmost counties are pressing the General Assembly to pass bills aimed at creating more jobs and bringing more state dollars to their mountainous region.

Their goals at a Thursday night reception and Friday breakfast in Annapolis also include a pitch to allow hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in the region, “in an environmentally sound manner.”

A state moratorium on the drilling technique is set to expire in October. The governments of Garrett and Allegany counties say in a statement that citizens should be able to benefit and prosper from the region’s abundant natural resources.

The counties also are asking for more state help with economic development projects. And they are seeking bigger payments in lieu of taxes on state forest and park land.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia