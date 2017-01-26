WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

Md. Couple Plead Guilty to Child Neglect; Children Locked in Room with Feces

January 26, 2017 7:42 PM
Filed Under: Carroll County, child neglect, Westminster

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A pair of Westminster parents pleaded guilty to child neglect of six children in Carroll County court Thursday.

Paul and Melissa Trapani were arrested on March 15, 2015 for poor living conditions of their six children. Detectives found animal and human feces throughout the home and two of the couple’s kids locked in a room with urine and feces on them and the walls and floor.

The couple entered guilty pleas to six counts of neglect of a minor. Melissa claims she was not criminally responsible at the time of the offenses. A hearing will be held to determine if she is criminally responsible.

The State dismissed the felony child abuse charges because there wasn’t any evidence of severe physical injury.

The couple can face a maximum sentence of 30 years.

