Md. Man Wanted For Meth Lab Arrested In Philadephia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a meth lab found in Queen Anne’s County back in September 2016 has been arrested in Philadelphia.

Harley Dean Duarte has been extradited back to Maryland after being arrested in Philadelphia last week.

He was arrested for an incident back on September 22, 2016, when authorities served a search warrant at a home on Duhamel Corner Road near Sudlersville, and reportedly found a meth lab at the home where Duarte lived.

Duarte faces numerous charges, including 12 counts of manufacturing meth, CDS possession, possession of firearms while a felon, CDS paraphernalia and illegal possession of ammo by a felon.

Police say Duarte was on probation after serving 18 months of a 10 year sentence for a theft scheme.

