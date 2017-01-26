Notre Dame Prep Teacher Wins National Catholic Education Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know the value of a good teacher and when you have one, it’s good to let them know.

One such teacher at Notre Dame Prep is being recognized at a national level.

Walk the halls of NDP and everyone knows Mrs. Mary Agnes Sheridan, Mrs. Sheridan for short. Word gets around — hers are the fun classes.

For years, she has been dreaming up new ways to connect with the girls in her classes — math, robotics, tech, engineering, audio, video. You name the subject, and she’s probably designed a way to make it interesting.

She does it so well, her school nominated her for recognition.

“It was really easy to write because Mrs. Sheridan is so wonderful,” says Catherine Bowen. “So I just put some stuff that happens every day, like I said that she’s like a mother to her students and she helps us understand the concepts in math and how she helps us every day.”

Her testimonial and others were enough to sway the judges. Out of thousands of nominated teachers, she is one of 42 selected for a nationwide honor — the National Catholic Education Association’s “Lead. Learn. Proclaim.” Award.

“There were letters of recommendation that had come from parents, colleagues and students and so I feel very humbled by the number of people who wanted to participate and send those letters,” she said.

It’s clear she loves what she does.

Catherine sums it up best in saying “her enthusiasm rubs off on each and every one of us.”

Mrs. Sheridan will receive her award in St. Louis in April.

