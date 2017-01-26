Orioles Head To Sarasota And Pack Up On ‘Truck Day’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When “Truck Day” arrives that means spring training is just around the corner.

The Baltimore Orioles packed up Camden Yards and are heading south to Sarasota, Florida for spring training. The trucks will drive through the weekend and are expected to arrive on Monday.

Pitchers and catchers report in just under two weeks on Feb. 13.

RELATED: Orioles Announce 2017 Spring Training Schedule

The Orioles’ 2017 Grapefruit League schedule opens Friday, February 24, with an away game in Lakeland, Fla. against the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles will play their home opener two days later on Sunday, February 26, with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.