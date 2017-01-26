Orioles Head To Sarasota And Pack Up On ‘Truck Day’

WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

January 26, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Spring Training, Truck Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When “Truck Day” arrives that means spring training is just around the corner.

The Baltimore Orioles packed up Camden Yards and are heading south to Sarasota, Florida for spring training. The trucks will drive through the weekend and are expected to arrive on Monday.

Pitchers and catchers report in just under two weeks on Feb. 13.

The Orioles’ 2017 Grapefruit League schedule opens Friday, February 24, with an away game in Lakeland, Fla. against the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles will play their home opener two days later on Sunday, February 26, with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

