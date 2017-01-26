Orioles Pitcher Tyler Wilson Focused On New Training Routine

Orioles Pitcher Tyler Wilson talks about how he spends his “free” time in the off season and what he’s looking forward to the most in the 2017 season.

Wilson says he’s focused on getting ready for the season a little differently than he has in the past. “Rest has been a variable of my training routine that I have neglected for the past few years. Especially once the season gets going, I need to be a lot smarter about that. I kind of pitched myself into the ground working on so much stuff. But there’s so much to learn up there and there are so many great minds that when I want to work and practice, I’m really straining myself more than I need to,” said Wilson.

Tyler Wilson was more like a “utilityman” pitcher last season taking on many different roles. Wilson said it was fine with him, “as cliche as it is, I really do get a lot of pleasure out of doing whatever the team needs me to do. I show up everyday with the same intent to try and get better and be prepared to do whatever the team needs.”

The Orioles have a new pitching coach and bullpen coach, as well as a new catcher. Wilson says he’s looking forward to working with them all.

You can catch Tyler Wilson and many Orioles players out at FanFest this weekend.

Tune in to hear the full interview below: