BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2017 World Baseball Classic gets underway on March 6. The Orioles are representing with six players on the current rosters.

China

Xu Guiyuan, OF, Orioles (minors)

Colombia

Yeizer Marrugo, P, Orioles (minors)

Dominican Republic

Manny Machado, INF, Orioles

Netherlands

Jonathan Schoop, INF, Orioles

United States

Mychal Givens, P, Orioles

Adam Jones, OF, Orioles

Here’s the full list of players participating in the World Baseball Classic.