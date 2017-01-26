Tostitos Fights Drunk Driving With New Bag Design

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Tostitos is looking to have a big impact during this year’s Super Bowl, and not just as a halftime snack.

The chip maker announced they are partnering with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create “alcohol sensor bags”, which can tell if you have been drinking while watching the game.

The bag is not a breathalyzer and won’t give you an exact measurement of your blood alcohol level, but will instead detect traces of adult beverages in your breath.

A sensor at the top measures your breath, while lights below the logo flash the results. If the bag doesn’t detect alcohol, the front will light up green. If alcohol is present then the front of the bag will flash a red steering wheel with a “don’t drink and drive” message along the bottom. The front will also flash an Uber code that you can use to get a discount for an Uber ride to help get you home.

According to WUSA, Frito-lay will not be selling the bags to the public. But they will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl as part of its effort to make sure people get home safely.

