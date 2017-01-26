Unlikely Allies, President Trump & Md. Congressman Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump and Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings came together to combat sky-high prescription drug costs.

George Solis reports on where the two political rivals found common ground to help those whose lives depend on these life-saving medications.

“We had more in common than differences,” said Cummings.

For now it seems at least one drug company also wants to take action. For many the choice has now become a matter of life and death.

“Either pay for the medicine or not eat. So, I had to get that, buy me some peanut better and jelly I guess,” said Rev. Joanne Hinton.

Stories like these consistently fuels Congressman Cummings’ fight against giant pharmaceutical companies behind prescription price-gouging.

Most recently against Mylan, the maker of EpiPen. The company came under heavy scrutiny last year for dramatically increasing the price of their life-saving allergy medicine.

“After Mylan takes our punches you’ll fly back to their mansions in their private jets and laugh all the way to the bank,” said Cummings.

Thursday Cummings announced he has an unlikely ally in the fight against big pharma companies in President Trump.

The two spoke about the issue over a phone call.

“He said that the pharmaceutical companies were getting away with murder and that’s a quote,” said Cummings.

This all comes as Mylan’s CEO sits down in an exclusive interview with CBS News, talking about the past controversy and the lessons learned.

“Epipen was a window into a broken system– I believe the discussion continues to validate, this isn’t an EpiPen problem, this is a health care problem,” said Heather Bresch, Mylan CEO.

Those directly impacted by the rising costs of life-saving drugs say there is some level of comfort in seeing some compromise on both sides of the aisle.

“Absolutely, yeah. It gives you some reassurance that something will get done,” said Melanie Mitchell, who is paying $600 for her daughter’s EpiPen, with a $300 rebate. ” I don’t really know what people do who can’t afford it.”

No time has been set for a meeting between the president and Cummings.

Cummings says he is confident he’ll get support from Mr. Trump on the issue.

