3 Md. Juveniles Arrested for Armed Carjacking

January 27, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Armed Carjacking, Baltimore City Crime, Juveniles

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested three juveniles Thursday for an armed carjacking that occurred last Saturday.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Eastwood Drive Saturday and located the victim who said two males assaulted him and took his green 2009 Toyota Corolla and one suspect appeared to be armed with what looked like a semi-automatic handgun.

On Thursday, an officer spotted the vehicle in the 2800 block of Edison Highway and the suspects attempted to flee in the Corolla. Police were able to stop the vehicle in the 3800 block of Brendan Avenue where the three juveniles abandoned the car and attempted to flee.

The three suspects were caught, a 15-year-old boy, who was driving. A 15-year-old female, who was armed with a replica handgun and 17-year-old male.

Officers also recovered a cell phone that belonged to a victim.

The three juveniles were taken to juvenile booking where they were charged with auto theft.

